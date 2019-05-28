Hair raising results from Annual Bluey Day Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Saturday, May 25th, 2019, the FSJ Hospital Foundation held the 20th Bluey Day Fundraiser, raising over $80,000.00 for cancer diagnostic, treatment, care

and equipment.

48 participants attended the Fort St. John Ambulance Station where participants collected a minimum of $500 in pledges from the community and then shave their heads wanting to show their support for cancer patients, survivors, or remember those lost to cancer.

The foundation’s desire is to have a complete set of equipment here in FSJ, so patients do not have to endure the extra stress of travel and allowing patients to stay close to home where they can receive the support of their friends and family.

Cory Hermans participated in this year’s Bluey Day for the first time raising $1700 and he shares his girlfriend Anne Hunter also participated in raising $3000. Herman goes on to share his grandfather and mother both died from cancer and he sees his patients fight cancer every day as he is a Pharmacist at the Fort St. John Pharmacy and Wellness Centre.

“I know that all the money from Bluey Days stays local and even though most of the time there is no cure, we can do whatever it takes to make the journey as comfortable as possible,” said Hermans. “When my mom was palliating the nurses and doctors were so amazing and made all the difference in the world, if our community can raise a little money to help out and make what’s left of life a little better, then I think I can be a part of it.”

New additions to the event this year included henna art as well as a beard growing competition that was held Friday night before Bluey Days at Beard’s Brewing Co.

The Foundation’s first Bluey Day was held in 1998 and through the generosity of

donors, over $1.8 million has been raised for cancer diagnostic, treatment, care

and equipment.