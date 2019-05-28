FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – June 1st, 2019 proclaimed as Happy Helmet Day in the City of Fort St. John, the Northern Brain Injury Association, the City of Fort St. John and UNBC Project Management Students are hosting the Happy Helmet Bike Rodeo.

The Happy Helmet Bike Rodeo hosted in conjunction with the National Health & Fitness Day. The aim is to raise awareness about brain injury and the need to protect the brain with helmets, as 95% of brain injuries are preventable using a helmet.

Taking place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre Oval on June 1st, 2019, from 9 am – 12 pm.

This fun, family-friendly interactive event will include;