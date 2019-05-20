11 C
The Chuckegg Creek wildfire on Sunday May 19, 2019
High Level put on evacuation alert after forest fire grows to over 69,000 hectares

UPDATE – Part of the community is now under an evacuation order. Here are the full details: https://www.energeticcity.ca/2019/05/part-of-high-level-being-evacuated/

HIGH LEVEL, A.B. – The Town of High Level has issued an evacuation alert for the entire community.

The Chuckegg Creek Wildfire is burning approximately 20km south of the community and has grown too over 69,000 hectares in size.  The fire as only 25,000 on Sunday.

In a posting on the Town website, the order was issued at 11 a.m. local time Monday.  “As a result of the fire behavior over the last few days The Town of High Level is now issuing an Evacuation Alert for High Level and area as of May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The purpose of the Evacuation Alert is to inform residents of a potential or current threat which could lead to an Evacuation Order.  We advise residents to begin preparations to evacuate (fuelling vehicles, gathering documents, preparing food and water, etc). In the event of an evacuation order you will be notified of reception centre locations and evacuation routes.”

For general public inquires High Level residents can contact the Town of High Level Municipal Office at 780-926-2201.  The Tolko Mill has been shutdown due to a power outage in the community.

AREAS SOUTH OF HIGH LEVEL EVACUATED

MacKenzie County has issued has declared a State of Local Emergency and has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents living South and Southeast of the Town of High Level (see map). All evacuees must register at the High Level Arena (10101 105 Ave). Crews will be going door to door to notify affected residents. Manned barricades will be set up on all roads to prevent unauthorized entry into the evacuated areas.

The Alberta Wildfire Service says the fire started near Highway 35 on May 12 and is moving northwest.  Highway 35 remains closed from 5km south of High Level to 30km south.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is asking residents to prepare for a possible evacuation and to listen to all local authorities.

 

