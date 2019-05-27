12.7 C
Highway 97 closed near Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed in both directions near the Pine Pass.

According to Drivebc.ca, the highway is closed in both directions between Powder King Road and Old Hasler Road.

The highway has been closed due to a collision.

There is no estimate for when the highway will re-open.

If you’re traveling in the area, let us know what you see by emailing [email protected]

