Hometown Heroes Lottery Tickets on sale now

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Hometown Heroes Lottery tickets are on sale now announced the Vancouver General Hospital (VGH), UBC Hospital Foundation and the British Columbia Professional Firefighters’ Burn Fund (Burn Fund).

The funds raised from the Hometown Heroes Lottery tickets are used for specialized adult health services and research for all British Columbians. Funds also support Burn Fund programs including the annual Burn Camp for young burn survivors .

“VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is very grateful to receive the proceeds from Hometown Heroes Lottery. These funds purchase life-saving medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital,” says Barbara Grantham, President & CEO, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. “Each ticket purchase has a direct impact on patients and enables us be able to put the most advanced medical tools into the hands of our talented medical teams, ensuring that VGH remains at the forefront of specialized care for adults in BC.”

A local recipient that was helped because of these funds was Talia, in June 2018 she was working at a hunting lodge just outside of Fort St. John. Part of her duties included making a smudge fire to deter bugs from bothering the lodge’s horses; a task that Talia had confidently completed many times before. The fire starter that she was using caught on fire and then quickly blew up, causing Talia to catch on fire. Talia was surrounded by her boyfriend and crew at the time and they drove her three hours to the nearest hospital. From there she was airlifted to VGH where she spent three and a half weeks before transitioning to the Burn Fund Centre in Vancouver, where she stayed for another week.

“The Burn Fund relies on the generosity of our supporters to fund public burn prevention programs, vital survivor services, and enhanced care for burn survivors,” says Lisa Beck, Executive Director of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. “We are thrilled to partner with the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation for the Hometown Heroes Lottery again this year. Funds directly support burn survivors across the province, many of whom are treated at the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn, Plastic and High Acuity Unit at VGH. Thank you to everyone who buys a ticket for the Hometown Heroes Lottery.”

Funds are what drive innovation and sustainable health care at VGH, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services.

Ticket sales for the 2019 Hometown Heroes Lottery run until July 11, 2019.

Hometown Heroes Lottery ticket prices are as follows

Hometown Heroes Lottery Grand Prize – Three-pack of tickets for $75, six-pack for $100, 20-pack for $275.

– Three-pack of tickets for $75, six-pack for $100, 20-pack for $275. 50/50 Plus Lottery – Maximum jackpot of $2,220,000. Two-pack of tickets for $15, six-pack for $30, and 20-pack for $60.

– Maximum jackpot of $2,220,000. Two-pack of tickets for $15, six-pack for $30, and 20-pack for $60. Daily Cash Plus Game – 209 prizes will be awarded, and an additional $300,000 will be won. Two-pack of tickets for $25 and a six-pack for $50.

There are 3,169 prizes worth over a total of $3.4 million, including luxury homes, vacations, and cars.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.heroeslottery.com, by phone, 604-648-4376, or 1-866-597-4376.