Hudson's Hope man arrested in Vernon following the theft of a dump truck
Hudson's Hope man arrested in Vernon following the theft of a dump truck

Scott Brooks
VERNON, B.C. – A Hudson’s Hope man was arrested by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP following the theft of a dump truck.

According to RCMP, they received a report, on May 15, of a theft of a vehicle in progress located in the 9500 block of Eastide Road, Vernon B.C.

RCMP say while en-route to the area, front line officers were advised a suspect male had allegedly stolen a dump truck full of gravel and was driving at a high speed.

A short distance later, the driver lost control of the truck which flipped onto its side, losing its load of gravel, causing the road to be blocked.

From there, Police say the suspect fled on foot to a local golf course and was seen running through the 10th hole of the golf course. He was eventually apprehended by Police with the use of golf carts.

A 42-year-old Hudson’s Hope man remains in custody and faces possible charges of theft of a motor vehicle.

