Hudson’s Hope RCMP Publishes policing report for May

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Cst. William McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP has published a policing report which says that police responded to approximately 35 calls for service between April 18th and May 20th.

Five check-stop roadblocks were conducted in an effort to deter impaired driving and enforce the Motor Vehicle Act and Regulations. Several check-stops were jointly conducted with CVSE officers who issued several violation tickets and remove defective vehicles from the roadway. One impaired driver was located and issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside driving prohibition. 30 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers in April. Hudson’s Hope RCMP in conjunction with Marg’s Mini Mart, have begun their positive ticketing campaign and will be issuing youth free ice cream tickets for positive behaviour.

On May 14th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a break and enter into two Atco trailers along Hwy 29 near Farrell Creek. The file is still under investigation at this time. File 2019-141 refers.

On May 17th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and found the driver to have a warrant for arrest. The driver was arrested and later released on a Promise to Appear in Prince George court on outstanding matters.

On May 18th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP, Peace Region Traffic Services and relief RCMP members from across the region, located a theft of fuel in progress on Johnson Creek FSR. Two suspects were arrested and later released on Promise to Appear in court.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP wish to remind everyone, especially campers, that proper fire safety will be enforced during the summer. Please ensure you know your responsibilities for starting, maintaining and extinguishing your fires.

To Report a Wildfire;

1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellular phone

Fire Information by Phone;

For recorded information on campfires, open fire bans and travel restrictions, call toll-free:

1-888-3FOREST (1-888-336-7378)

Fire Information Online;