23.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, May 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Mike van Nostrand. Source Facebook
Home Sports Huskies name Mike van Nostrand as new Assistant Coach
Sports

Huskies name Mike van Nostrand as new Assistant Coach

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have added another member to their organization.

Mike van Nostrand has signed on as the team’s newest Assistant Coach, to work alongside with Head Coach Todd Alexander.

van Nostrand graduated from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in 2015 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Kinetics.

Upon his return to Fort St. John, he was a part of the Fort St. John Flyers 2015/2016 Coy Cup winning.

For the past four years, van Nostrand has also been involved with Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers as a Trainer and Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Most recently, he has served as Assistant Coach for the NEBC Zone Bantam Trackers.

Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says van Nostrand has a unique skill set and has great knowledge in the body and associated injuries.

“He’s got a unique skill set where not only is he an assistant coach, but he also has good knowledge about the body and the injuries with his job that he does on a day-to-day basis. So that was something that was appealing to us as well.”

The Huskies welcome van Nostrand and are looking forward to working with him in the new season.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articlePeace River Zone Theatre Results
Next articleGeoscience BC Open House in Dawson Creek

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Killbillies win over Rated PG in Home Bout on Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Killbillies hosted a Home Bout at the North Peace Arena...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies perform well in Ultimate Frisbee and Rugby

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a busy week for North Peace sports teams with action from Senior...
Read more
Sports

FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch to hold Ice Breaker Tournament this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With May almost coming to an end, that means slow pitch season is now...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Peace River Zone Theatre Results

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The results are in from the Annual Spring Peace River Zone Theatre Festival. What makes this festival special is the...

Annual Community Exhibition hosted by the Energetic Learning Campus

An Evening for Our Vets

Canadian Utilities selling Canadian fossil fuel based power assets

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.