Huskies name Mike van Nostrand as new Assistant Coach

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have added another member to their organization.

Mike van Nostrand has signed on as the team’s newest Assistant Coach, to work alongside with Head Coach Todd Alexander.

van Nostrand graduated from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in 2015 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Kinetics.

Upon his return to Fort St. John, he was a part of the Fort St. John Flyers 2015/2016 Coy Cup winning.

For the past four years, van Nostrand has also been involved with Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers as a Trainer and Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Most recently, he has served as Assistant Coach for the NEBC Zone Bantam Trackers.

Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says van Nostrand has a unique skill set and has great knowledge in the body and associated injuries.

“He’s got a unique skill set where not only is he an assistant coach, but he also has good knowledge about the body and the injuries with his job that he does on a day-to-day basis. So that was something that was appealing to us as well.”

The Huskies welcome van Nostrand and are looking forward to working with him in the new season.