0.1 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, May 4, 2019
Inconnu Swim Club's young swimmers.
Inconnu Swim Club in Grande Prairie for Northern Lights Invitations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend Inconnu is heading to Grande Prairie for the Northern Lights Invitation. This meet will see around 500 swimmers compete, including our 15 young swimmers. All of our swimmers attending this weekend are 13 and younger.

“This meet is a great opportunity for our young swimmers to qualify for Tier 1 Provincials that will be held in Victoria, BC at the end of June.” Coach Norah said, “We have a few swimmers right on the cusp of qualifying.”
The meet runs from Friday, May 3rd to a Sunday, May 5th. Expect great results from the Inconnu swimmers!

