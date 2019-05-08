Inconnu Swim Club takes part in Grande Prairie Invitational

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Inconnu swimmers were in Grande Prairie last weekend for the Northern Lights Invitational. It was an amazing weekend packed with best times and team building for the 15 swimmers that attended.

A huge congratulations to Nate Rogers, 11 years old, for becoming our newest qualifier for Swim BC Tier 1 Provincials! Nate has been pursuing this goal for months and finally, his hard work has paid off! Nate is now going to attend Age Group Provincials in Chilliwack, B.C. in June.

Julien Kemp was a common name in the top 2 spots all weekend. Julien earned himself a medal in each of his 8 events; 4 gold medals and 4 silver medals. Way to go, Julien!

McKinley Pomeroy, 8 years old, had a very busy weekend! She swam 8 events including making finals in 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke where we saw her take off 30 seconds or more in each of those events! Not to mention bring home a silver and 2 bronze medals. Great job, McKinley!

The whole weekend was filled with amazing swims including:

– Viggo Pedersen taking home gold in his 800 freestyle

-Alex Daraselia taking off 44 seconds in his 200 breaststroke

– Christopher Kollar setting 7 personal bests

– Ryder Modde taking home two silver medals: 50 breaststroke and 50 backstroke

– Tegan Nielsen getting a personal best in her 50 freestyle and placing 7th

– Brooklyn Nurse took home a bronze medal in 50 breaststroke and also set a personal best in 200 freestyle by 57 seconds

– Evan Nurse took home 3 gold medals, 1 silver, and 1 bronze

– Sire Oyedeji set 7 personal bests, including 55 seconds off her 200 backstroke

– Rylan Pomeroy made 6 personal bests Nd never finished out of the top 10 in any of his events

– Finn Rogers came home with 4 bronze medals

– Frankie Woods came home with 2 bronze medals and 5 personal bests