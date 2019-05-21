Increased smoke in Fort Nelson due to Alberta wildfires

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) is warning local residents of the increase of smoke in the area due to the wildfires taking place in Alberta.

The NRRM shares on their FB Page that smoke is drifting across the top of BC and moving north as a result of large fires in Alberta. On Monday afternoon, Alberta wildfire officials were aware of 20 active wildfires burning across Alberta.

You can check the smoke situation by clicking HERE a site that displays predicted smoke forecasts for all of Canada. More information on wildfire smoke is available on BC Wildfires & Air Quality and BC wildfire information is always available on the BC Wildfire Service website. (Report wildfires at 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 on a cell.)