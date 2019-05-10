20 C
Friday, May 10, 2019
Interior Roads changes name to Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Since recently acquiring the highways maintenance contract for the North Peace, Interior Roads has made the decision to rename the company.

As of today, May 10, Interior Roads will now be going under the name Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd.

Division Manager of Operations for Dawson Road Maintenance, Sam McCarthy, says the new name will reflect the company’s shift of servicing Northeastern B.C., then just in the Interior.

“With our move into Northern B.C., the new name makes a lot of sense. Our operations have expanded beyond the Interior.”

The Company will now be in the process of installing the new logo on all of its vehicles and signs in all service areas.

The Company was awarded the contract to service North Peace highways in April, with the contract taking effect on June 1, 2019 following the longtime contract of Yellowhead Road & Bridge North Peace Ltd.

