Photo by Saffron Blaze, Wikipedia Creative Commons
News

International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy wraps up three days of testimony

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy wrapped up on Wednesday, May 29, following three days of testimony in Ottawa.

This was the second Grand Committee meeting to be held where it allowed members to ask tech giants about their digital policies on data security, commerce and consumer protection.

Testifying to the Committee included expert witnesses, government officials, and platform representatives from major social media corporations.

The one representative not to appear, and who has been asked to appear on multiple counts, was Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Even though Zuckerberg did not testify at the meeting, Committee Co-Chair Bob Zimmer says the Committee is moving in the right direction when it comes to making global co-operation.

“While Zuckerberg was a no show, we made progress towards greater global co-operation, and the big data platforms agreed on the need for strong privacy rules, public accountability in content control, and corporate responsibility for algorithmic impacts.”

The next meeting of the International Grand Committee will take place in Dublin, Ireland in November.

The Committee is co-chaired by Zimmer and Damian Collins, Chair of the UK Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

