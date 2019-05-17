14.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 17, 2019
NewsRegional

Investigators now trying to determine cause of old Peace River Haven Seniors facility fire

Avatar Scott Brooks
POUCE COUPE, B.C. – As of today, May 17, fire crews are still on the scene following a fire that destroyed the old Peace River Haven Seniors facility in Pouce Coupe late Wednesday night.

According to Pouce Coupe CAO, Chris Leggett, fire crews continue to deal with hot spots and security has been set up to prevent anyone from entering the site.

“The fire department responded to a few flare up’s of hotspots last night and today, and have extinguished those. The site has 24-hour security personnel assigned and perimeter safety fencing is being installed to prevent anyone from entering the site.  The security attendants have the Fire Department’s direct contact info if they see any more flare up’s in the next few days.”

Leggett says investigations will be taking place over the next few days to try and determine the cause of the fire.

The Peace River Haven Seniors Facility closed in 2012 and was put up for sale by Northern Health and was later sold.  Over the years several groups have tried to use the facility with one proposing to open a drug and alcohol treatment centre.  Those proposals never moved forward, and the facility had been left vacant since 2012.

Scott Brooks
Previous articleBCCOS is reminding people to have a safe and responsible long weekend
Next articleCity of Fort St John to hold Open House on Kin and Surerus Park upgrades

