Jim Hughson. Source NHL / Justin Berl
Jim Hughson selected as recipient for Foster Hewitt Award
Jim Hughson selected as recipient for Foster Hewitt Award

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John native Jim Hughson has been selected as a recipient for the Foster Hewitt Award.

Selected by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, Hughson is best known for his play-by-play work with the Vancouver Canucks and “Hockey Night in Canada,” and is receiving this award for his outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster.

Born and raised in Fort St. John, Hughson got his first broadcasting job at a local radio station in the 1970s, broadcasting games for the South Peace Hockey League, and eventually worked his way to become a play-by-play announcer for various roles within National Hockey which included broadcasting games three and four of the 1982 Stanley Cup Finals between the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders.

Hughson then moved on to take on the role as play-by-play for the Toronto Maple Leafs and then for the Canucks.

For a time, Hughson was also a commentator for the Montreal Expos and then for the Toronto Blue Jays. Hughson called for the Jays’ ’92 and ’93 Division Championship series.

Chuck Kaiton, President of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, says Hughson is an excellent choice as a recipient for the award as he has been an exemplary broadcaster on both the local and national levels.

“Jim Hughson has been an exemplary broadcaster on both the local and national levels for many years since his days with Vancouver Canucks. Jim is an excellent broadcaster and a very deserving recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award.”

Hughson will be honoured at the Hockey Hall of Fame NHL Media Awards Luncheon in Toronto on November 18, 2019.

Scott Brooks
