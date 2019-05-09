21.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Junior Dragon's Den Competition - Fort St. John
News

Junior Dragon’s Den Competition – Fort St. John

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Junior Dragons will pitch their business ideas May 10th, 2019 in a live show format to a panel of local leaders and a live audience for an opportunity to win cash prizes.

The final competition takes place at the Stonebridge Hotel (9223 – 100 Street) Seating is on a first come, first served basis. Doors open 6:30 pm. The competition runs from 7 pm – 9 pm.

Junior Dragons’ Den is a student business competition and call to action for entrepreneurs from Grades’ 5 to College/ Trades school level to create their own summer job/ business or to expand an existing one.

Students entered the competition in one of the following categories:

  • Junior – Grades 7-10
  • Senior – Grade 11-12
  • Post-Secondary – College/ University/ Trades

Winners of the regional competition will be selected based upon 80% input from our Dragons and 20% audience participation through voting.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleControversial environment review bill faces major changes in Senate as clock ticks
Next articleUpdate on measles immunization catch-up program

RECENT STORIES

News

B.C. Wildlife Federation holding 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention in Fort St. John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildlife Federation is currently holding their 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention...
Read more
News

Lekstrom working hard to meet with community members to discuss the draft partnership agreements on caribou recovery

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Since being appointed Community Liaison, Former MLA and current Dawson Creek Councillor, Blair Lekstrom, has...
Read more
News

BC Government introduces new CleanBC Building Innovation Fund

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - As part of the CleanBC Plan, the Province is introducing the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund. According to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Water Use Restrictions in effect for District of Taylor

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has issued a notice for Water Use Restrictions. Each year, as part of By-law 716, 2006, the District...

Standing Committee to summon Facebook executives to appear at the International...

Update on measles immunization catch-up program

Junior Dragon’s Den Competition – Fort St. John

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.