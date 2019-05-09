Junior Dragon’s Den Competition – Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Junior Dragons will pitch their business ideas May 10th, 2019 in a live show format to a panel of local leaders and a live audience for an opportunity to win cash prizes.

The final competition takes place at the Stonebridge Hotel (9223 – 100 Street) Seating is on a first come, first served basis. Doors open 6:30 pm. The competition runs from 7 pm – 9 pm.

Junior Dragons’ Den is a student business competition and call to action for entrepreneurs from Grades’ 5 to College/ Trades school level to create their own summer job/ business or to expand an existing one.

Students entered the competition in one of the following categories:

Junior – Grades 7-10

– Grades 7-10 Senior – Grade 11-12

– Grade 11-12 Post-Secondary – College/ University/ Trades

Winners of the regional competition will be selected based upon 80% input from our Dragons and 20% audience participation through voting.

