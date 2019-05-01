4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo by Pixabay
Home Canadian Press Junior producer cites gas prices, tax bills, court decision as it shuts...
Canadian PressEnergy News

Junior producer cites gas prices, tax bills, court decision as it shuts down

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Junior oil and gas company Trident Exploration Corp. says it is ceasing operations and will turn over the care of its 4,700 wells to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

In a news release, the privately held Calgary-based company says its abandonment and reclamation obligations are estimated to be $329 million and it doesn’t expect any financial recovery for shareholders or unsecured creditors.

It says it terminated 33 employees and 61 contractors on Tuesday.

In the release, the company blames its demise on low natural gas prices and high lease and property tax bills, along with capacity constraints on TransCanada Corp.’s NGTL gas pipeline system.

It says a restructuring and sales process with its lenders failed due to issues it linked to January’s Supreme Court of Canada decision on insolvent Redwater Energy.

The high court ruled that energy companies must fulfil their environmental obligations before paying back creditors in the case of insolvency or bankruptcy, overturning lower court decisions that had favoured bankruptcy law over provincial environmental responsibilities.

“As many have speculated and we have now unfortunately proven, the Redwater decision has had the unintended consequence of intensifying Trident’s financial distress and accelerating unfunded abandoned well obligations,” the company stated.

“Without regulatory collaboration and clarity, Trident is unable to address its near-term liquidity needs and has no financial ability to continue operating. We fear that many other companies may falter without clear, sound policymaking post-Redwater.”

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleNorthern Development Initiative Trust to fund $250,000 towards North Peace Cultural Centre renovations
Next articleB.C. takes Alberta to court on law that could see gasoline exports cut

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

B.C. takes Alberta to court on law that could see gasoline exports cut

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - British Columbia's premier fought battles over the Trans Mountain pipeline on two fronts Wednesday, going to...
Read more
Energy News

PSAC lowers its 2019 Oilfield Services Activity Forecast

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - The Petroleum Services Association of Canada has provided a midyear update on its 2019 Canadian Oilfield...
Read more
Canadian Press

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government now has the power to reduce oil flows to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Northern Development Initiative Trust to fund $250,000 towards North Peace Cultural...

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Northern Development Initiative Trust has approved nearly $1 million in funding for economic initiatives in Northern B.C. The approved funding...

Fort St. John Literacy Society to host Mad Hatter Golf Tournament...

PSAC lowers its 2019 Oilfield Services Activity Forecast

District of Taylor raises flag in support of MS Awareness Month

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.