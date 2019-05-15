Keyera to move forward with development of the Key Access Pipeline System

CALGARY, A.B. – Keyera Corp. has announced that they will be moving forward with the development of the Key Access Pipeline System.

The Pipeline System is a natural gas liquids and condensate pipeline system that will transport growing Montney and Duvernay production in northwestern Alberta to Fort Saskatchewan.

The development of this open-access system is in partnership with SemCAMS Midstream ULC and will have initial connections into Keyera’s fractionation assets and condensate system in Fort Saskatchewan.

According to Keyera, the project is expected to be in operation with nine gas plants by the first half of 2022 with the expectations of generating an annual return on capital of between 10 percent and 15 percent starting in 2024.

This new joint venture with SemCAMS Midstream ULC replaces the arrangement between Keyera and Wolf Midstream that was signed in late 2018.