Killbillies to host Home Bout this Saturday at North Peace Arena

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies will be hosting a Home Bout this Saturday, May 25, at the North Peace Arena.

At this Derby, the Killbillies will be hosting Rated PG. The last time the Killbillies played against Prince George was on the road in March where they fell to them 200-66.

Killbillies member, Jenna Hildebrand, says they expect to see a pretty good close game with lots of action at this weekend’s tournament.

“We’re expecting that it’s going to be a pretty good, hopefully, close game… There will be lots of action, an action-packed game.”

According to Hildebrand, the junior team will be performing during the intermission of Saturday’s game.

The Fort St. John Killbillies will be taking on Rated PG at the North Peace Arena on Saturday, May 25.

The doors and beer garden open at 6:30 p.m., with the first whistle at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are just $10.00 at the door, with children 12 and under are free.

For more information, you can visit the Killbillies’ Facebook page.