The Killbillies won over Rated PG at home on May 25. Source Facebook
Killbillies win over Rated PG in Home Bout on Saturday

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies hosted a Home Bout at the North Peace Arena on Saturday, May 25.

At this Derby, the Killbillies were host to the Prince George Rated PG.

According to Jenna Hildebrand, of the Killbillies, it was a good tournament and a hard-fought game as they managed to beat the visiting team by one point, with a final score of 135 to 134.

“It was good, we ended up winning by one point. It came down to the last jam to the last point, so it was quite intense. It was a good hard-fought game.”

MVP for the Killbillies went to Mitzzz.

Up next, the Killbillies are off to Edmonton on June 15 for a tripleheader tournament.

