Learn the fundamentals of Social Media or become a Social Media Master

Social media strategy and planning have become essential elements of any overall marketing communications plan. This workshop is for anyone looking to take advantage of the power of social media. It covers the essentials of building and executing an effective social media strategy. The Social Media Fundamentals workshop will start at the beginning. No experience necessary. The Social Media Mastery workshop is a more in-depth look at creating your presence online. You might have some experience with using Social Media, but it is not necessary. Attendees are encouraged to join both workshops to get the full experience.

Social Media Fundamentals will take place Tuesday June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre. The cost to attend is only $99. Then the next day Social Media Mastery will take place on June 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is again only $99. If you register for both, the cost is only $175.

Social Media Fundamentals – June 4 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Understand what types of social media platforms are available and how they are used

Why does you/your company need social media

Outline the differences between a Facebook Profile, Group & Page

What is a Business Instagram account, and do you need it?

How to effectively use Google Business Manager & Apple Maps

Paid advertising with social media

Learn best practices on how to engage people

Let’s talk consistency and why it is important

Free tools that can boost your social media presence

Social Media Mastery – June 5 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

An in depth look at business insights on popular social media platforms

#Hashtags – How to use them properly

How to do an effective giveaway

Building your brand and why authenticity is key

Identify the different types of Facebook Advertising (Boosted Post vs Sponsored Post)

Explore Facebook Admin section – Page roles

Look at case studies on effective use of social media

Developing the RITE content (Relevant, Interesting, Timely, Entertaining)

Understanding how to target your ideal audience

Brand loyalty (balance with promotion & adding value)

About the Presenter

Jenna Morland is the author of Empress Unveiled published by Oftomes Publishing and is a Social Media Expertfor Moose FM. She is a Canadian born author, song writer, and mother of two who lives in Fort St. John. After signing her publishing deal in fall of 2017, Jenna began building her author platform online. In one year, she built her social media following from nothing, to over 19,000.

Jenna has transferred her knowledge of social media marketing into the business world by managing and branding small business social media platforms. In the Social Media Fundamentals & Mastery Seminar, Jenna will show you the tools you need to know to succeed at marketing yourself, or your business online.

“The question is not whether to do social media, but how well we do it.” – Jenna Morland