Blair Lekstrom. Source City of Dawson Creek
NewsRegional

Lekstrom submits report to Premier on socio-economic impacts of the Caribou Recovery Program

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – With the May 30 deadline coming up, Blair Lekstrom has submitted his report to the Government on Monday, May 27, that looks at the socio-economic impact that the Caribou Recovery Program could have on communities within the Peace River Regional District.

While Lekstrom cannot comment on the content within the report, before the Premier’s official release, he does say that people were sharing their views respectfully during the meetings for this report.

“People were tremendous, they brought their views forward, everybody was respectful, and moving ahead, I think that people share the same concerns.”

Lekstrom says when he was appointed as Community Liaison, the critical condition for him to work on this report is that it had to be made public once it was complete.

Now with the report filed, Lekstrom expects that the report will be released by Premier John Horgan soon, once it is discussed with his Government.

“He will now, I’m sure, discuss it with his Government and then release it. So it’s on his time frame, I don’t expect it to be too terribly long, but I completed it and filed the report with him.”

In April, Lekstrom was appointed as Community Liaison to meet with community members to discuss the draft partnership agreements on caribou recovery following the Government’s announcement to extend the deadline to May 30.

