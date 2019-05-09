21.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Blair Lekstrom. Source City of Dawson Creek
Home News Lekstrom working hard to meet with community members to discuss the draft...
NewsRegional

Lekstrom working hard to meet with community members to discuss the draft partnership agreements on caribou recovery

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Since being appointed Community Liaison, Former MLA and current Dawson Creek Councillor, Blair Lekstrom, has been working hard to meet with community members to discuss the draft partnership agreements on caribou recovery.

For the past two weeks, Lekstrom says he has been busy meeting with various organizations and industry groups, adding that he will be coordinating a meeting between the Peace River Regional District and the local First Nations.

“It’s been very busy. I’ve been having a number of meetings with different organizations and different industry groups. We’re still coordinating a meeting between the Peace River Regional District, Saulteau, and West Moberly to get them all at the table to talk about how we move this forward.”

According to Lekstrom, the vast majority of people he has spoken with are in favour of protecting caribou but they feel that they have been excluded from the talks and are looking for inclusion from the Government.

“The vast majority are all in agreement that we want to try and look after the caribou and their habitat but the biggest issue is we want to be at the table to try and find the solution to do that.”

Lekstrom says his goal for the report, that will be presented to the Province, is to reflect what he has heard from his discussions and write about the steps needed to move forward, instead of focusing on past mistakes.

Lekstrom hopes to have the report completed and delivered to the Province by May 27, prior to the Government’s deadline of May 30, 2019.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBC Government introduces new CleanBC Building Innovation Fund
Next articleB.C. Wildlife Federation holding 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention in Fort St. John

RECENT STORIES

News

B.C. Wildlife Federation holding 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention in Fort St. John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildlife Federation is currently holding their 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention...
Read more
News

BC Government introduces new CleanBC Building Innovation Fund

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - As part of the CleanBC Plan, the Province is introducing the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund. According to...
Read more
News

Water Use Restrictions in effect for District of Taylor

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has issued a notice for Water Use Restrictions. Each year, as part of...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Water Use Restrictions in effect for District of Taylor

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has issued a notice for Water Use Restrictions. Each year, as part of By-law 716, 2006, the District...

Standing Committee to summon Facebook executives to appear at the International...

Update on measles immunization catch-up program

Junior Dragon’s Den Competition – Fort St. John

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.