Sports

Literacy Society to host Mad Hatter Golf Tournament this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society will be hosting a Golf Tournament this Saturday, May 11 at the Lone Wolf Golf Club.

According to Lone Wolf Marketing and Events Coordinator, L.J. Lawson, the theme for the Golf Tournament is Mad Hatter.

Lawson says, since it’s the first year, they have set a goal of $10,000 with all proceeds going towards youth programs at the Literacy Society.

“The Literacy Society is hosting a Golf Tournament next Saturday, May 11 and it is a Mad Hatter theme. It’s the first tournament for them, so hopefully, we can raise $10,000 and all this will go to support youth programming at the Fort St. John Literacy Society.”

The fee to register is $100 per person. Included in the fee will be 18 holes of golf, along a Mad Hatter themed dinner.

The Literacy Society’s Mad Hatter Golf Tournament is taking place at the Lone Wolf Golf Club on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

For more information, you can visit the Lone Wolf Golf Club’s website.

