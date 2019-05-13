13.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, May 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Local driver Matt Dohm was able to win Saturday’s event in his class with his 1980 Plymouth Volare in the Pro Class Race on May 11 in Prince George. Source Dave Kowalski
Home Sports Local drivers down in Prince George for Bracket Race Weekend
Sports

Local drivers down in Prince George for Bracket Race Weekend

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local drivers Dave Kowalski and Matt Dohm were in Prince George at the Nitro Motorsports Park for one of the Bracket Race Weekends.

The two drivers were originally supposed to be in Mission for the weekend but decided to take part in the full weekend event in Prince George following some schedule changes.

Kowalski took part in the Super Pro Class Race with his 1970 Chevrolet Nova, and Dohm drove his 1980 Plymouth Volare in the Pro Class Race.

According to Kowalski, Dohm was able to win Saturday’s event in the Pro Class.

Up next, they will be in Fort St. John on May 25 and 26 for the first local race of the season.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleEnvironment lobby says senators letting Big Oil ‘run amok’ on assessment bill
Next articlePeace Motocross Association holds Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Moto Race

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Peace Motocross Association holds Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Moto Race

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Motocross Association held their Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Moto Race on May...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Rotary Club holds 2019 Mother’s Day Run

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Rotary Club held their 2019 Mother's Day Run on Mother's...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Rugby teams down in Grande Prairie

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Senior Boys and Girls Rugby were in Grande Prairie on Wednesday for league games...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Local drivers down in Prince George for Bracket Race Weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local drivers Dave Kowalski and Matt Dohm were in Prince George at the Nitro Motorsports Park for one of...

Environment lobby says senators letting Big Oil ‘run amok’ on assessment...

Alberta premier says provincial carbon tax will die May 30

Charlie Lake mother takes part in ‘Workout to Conquer Cancer’ while...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.