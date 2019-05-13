Local drivers down in Prince George for Bracket Race Weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local drivers Dave Kowalski and Matt Dohm were in Prince George at the Nitro Motorsports Park for one of the Bracket Race Weekends.

The two drivers were originally supposed to be in Mission for the weekend but decided to take part in the full weekend event in Prince George following some schedule changes.

Kowalski took part in the Super Pro Class Race with his 1970 Chevrolet Nova, and Dohm drove his 1980 Plymouth Volare in the Pro Class Race.

According to Kowalski, Dohm was able to win Saturday’s event in the Pro Class.

Up next, they will be in Fort St. John on May 25 and 26 for the first local race of the season.