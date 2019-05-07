Local entrepreneurs finalists in the ThriveNorth Business Challenge Finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local entrepreneurs are taking part in the ThriveNorth Business Challenge Finals.

The ThriveNorth Business Challenge is an open competition where young entrepreneurs, aged 18 to 39, from Northern B.C. can showcase their business ideas and get the support they need to make them a reality.

The Finalists of the Challenge will be pitching their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to compete for a grand prize of $10,000 for their business. In addition, a prize of $5,000 for the People’s Choice will be up for grabs.

Local Finalists include:

Charlie Bovee Broome – The Mutty Paw – Fort St. John

Baljit Singh – Countryside Pizzeria – Dawson Creek

Katy Peck – Canadian Acres – Charlie Lake

Kristen Auger – Wâpikwanew Arts – Fort St. John

Rachel Vowles – Mile 0 Farrier Company – Dawson Creek

Devrey Crossly – Whole Wheat & Honey Cafe – Fort St. John

The Finals is taking place in Terrace, B.C. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.