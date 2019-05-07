15.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Local entrepreneurs finalists in the ThriveNorth Business Challenge Finals
NewsRegional

Local entrepreneurs finalists in the ThriveNorth Business Challenge Finals

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local entrepreneurs are taking part in the ThriveNorth Business Challenge Finals.

The ThriveNorth Business Challenge is an open competition where young entrepreneurs, aged 18 to 39, from Northern B.C. can showcase their business ideas and get the support they need to make them a reality.

The Finalists of the Challenge will be pitching their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to compete for a grand prize of $10,000 for their business. In addition, a prize of $5,000 for the People’s Choice will be up for grabs.

Local Finalists include:

  • Charlie Bovee Broome – The Mutty Paw – Fort St. John
  • Baljit Singh – Countryside Pizzeria – Dawson Creek
  • Katy Peck – Canadian Acres – Charlie Lake
  • Kristen Auger – Wâpikwanew Arts – Fort St. John
  • Rachel Vowles – Mile 0 Farrier Company – Dawson Creek
  • Devrey Crossly – Whole Wheat & Honey Cafe – Fort St. John

The Finals is taking place in Terrace, B.C. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMcHappy Day comes to Fort St John May 8
Next articleUS raises forecast for summer gasoline prices

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Fort St John holds open house for Downtown Action Plan

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John held an open house on Tuesday at the...
Read more
News

McHappy Day comes to Fort St John May 8

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tomorrow, May 8, is McHappy Day at McDonald's locations across Canada and right here...
Read more
News

4th Annual Pride Walk – Remembering Stonewall 1969 – 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fourth Annual Pride Walk planning is underway and the Pride Society is welcoming...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

McHappy Day comes to Fort St John May 8

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tomorrow, May 8, is McHappy Day at McDonald's locations across Canada and right here in Fort St. John. The goal...

Saskatchewan carbon capture facility likely to fall short of annual target:...

Local racer down in Boise, Idaho for NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor...

4th Annual Pride Walk – Remembering Stonewall 1969 – 2019

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.