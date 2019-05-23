17.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Local entries for Fort St John Rodeo being accepted tomorrow May 24
Sports

Local entries for Fort St John Rodeo being accepted tomorrow May 24

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rodeo will be accepting local entries for the Rodeo tomorrow, Friday, May 24.

For anyone looking to enter into the 2019 Rodeo, they must submit their entry by email between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to [email protected].

It is to note that all entries must be accompanied by an E-transfer or cash that day or the entry will not be accepted.

The Third Annual Fort St. John Rodeo will be taking place on June 14, 15, and 16 at the North Peace Light Horse Association Rodeo Grounds.

For more information, you can visit the Rodeo’s Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleChamber of Commerce hosts Wilkinson as guest speaker at Luncheon
Next articleCharlie Lake Annual Cleanup

RECENT STORIES

Sports

North Region Junior Rodeo Riders off to South Dakota for Nationals in June

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association took part in the Junior...
Read more
Sports

Fort St. John Motocross Track to host second round of PMA series this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The second round of the 2019 Peace Motocross Association's series will be taking place...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies perform well in Rugby and Track

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Senior Boys and Girls rugby teams played exhibition matches against PWA and Dawson Creek...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Charlie Lake Annual Cleanup

Tracy Teves -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. -It is that time of the year and the Charlie Lake Conservation Society is hosting the annual cleanup of Charlie Lake. The...

Local entries for Fort St John Rodeo being accepted tomorrow May...

Chamber of Commerce hosts Wilkinson as guest speaker at Luncheon

The Carnival has come to town

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.