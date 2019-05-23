Local entries for Fort St John Rodeo being accepted tomorrow May 24

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rodeo will be accepting local entries for the Rodeo tomorrow, Friday, May 24.

For anyone looking to enter into the 2019 Rodeo, they must submit their entry by email between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to [email protected].

It is to note that all entries must be accompanied by an E-transfer or cash that day or the entry will not be accepted.

The Third Annual Fort St. John Rodeo will be taking place on June 14, 15, and 16 at the North Peace Light Horse Association Rodeo Grounds.

For more information, you can visit the Rodeo’s Facebook page.