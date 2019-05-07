Local racer down in Boise, Idaho for NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor Nitro Opener

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Dave Kowalski, of Fort St. John, was in Boise, Idaho from May 3 to the 5, with his Nova for the NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor Nitro Opener at Firebird Raceway.

Along with him in Boise was local racers Mike Lucas and Matt Dohm.

Kowalski says he had a good run in Boise but ran into some problems with his 1971 Nova during the semi-finals of the money race on Saturday night, forcing him to forfeit.

“I did good in Boise. They had a Saturday night run for the money race. I made it to the semi-finals then the car quit in the burnout box so I had to forfeit. Found the rotor in the distributor broke. We fixed it and was running half an hour later. The car ran awesome though.”

Up next, on May 10 to the 12, Kowalski and Dohm will be in Mission, B.C. for a race where he will be racing his Nova, while he pulls the motor out of his Corvette.

Following the race in Mission, they will be in Fort St. John on May 25 and 26 for the first local race of the season.