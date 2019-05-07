15.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Local racer down in Boise, Idaho for NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor Nitro...
Sports

Local racer down in Boise, Idaho for NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor Nitro Opener

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Dave Kowalski, of Fort St. John, was in Boise, Idaho from May 3 to the 5, with his Nova for the NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor Nitro Opener at Firebird Raceway.

Along with him in Boise was local racers Mike Lucas and Matt Dohm.

Kowalski says he had a good run in Boise but ran into some problems with his 1971 Nova during the semi-finals of the money race on Saturday night, forcing him to forfeit.

“I did good in Boise. They had a Saturday night run for the money race. I made it to the semi-finals then the car quit in the burnout box so I had to forfeit. Found the rotor in the distributor broke. We fixed it and was running half an hour later. The car ran awesome though.”

Up next, on May 10 to the 12, Kowalski and Dohm will be in Mission, B.C. for a race where he will be racing his Nova, while he pulls the motor out of his Corvette.

Following the race in Mission, they will be in Fort St. John on May 25 and 26 for the first local race of the season.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous article4th Annual Pride Walk – Remembering Stonewall 1969 – 2019
Next articleSaskatchewan carbon capture facility likely to fall short of annual target: CEO

RECENT STORIES

Sports

NPGA athletes take part in Zone 8 Championships and Prince George Invitational

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association sent athletes on the weekend for two competitions in...
Read more
Sports

High School Rodeo Association holds third spring rodeo in Williams Lake

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held their third rodeo of the Spring...
Read more
Sports

Great participation at The Battle in the Peace Judo Tournament

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Judo Association and Mile Zero Judo, held The Battle in the Peace...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

McHappy Day comes to Fort St John May 8

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tomorrow, May 8, is McHappy Day at McDonald's locations across Canada and right here in Fort St. John. The goal...

Saskatchewan carbon capture facility likely to fall short of annual target:...

Local racer down in Boise, Idaho for NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor...

4th Annual Pride Walk – Remembering Stonewall 1969 – 2019

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.