Macro signs construction contract for Saturn Compressor Station

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Macro Enterprises Inc. has been awarded a contract for the construction of the Saturn Compressor Station.

The Saturn Compressor Station is a single-unit greenfield compressor station located near Dawson Creek that is part of the NOVA Gas Transmission Limited North Montney Mainline Project, a subsidiary of TransCanada Pipelines Limited.

According to Macro, the lump-sum contract value is in excess of $30 million.

Macro says the work includes the removal, transportation and installation of a single 15.1 MW ISO rated gas-turbine-driven centrifugal compressor unit consisting of a Solar T130 Dry Low Emissions gas turbine, a C65-2 compressor, and associated auxiliary buildings from the Moody Creek Alberta Compressor Station to the Saturn Compressor Station.

According to Macro, high-pressure gas piping, and utility piping and cable interconnect between buildings will all be newly fabricated and installed at the new site.

It is said some new structural steel packages along with the relocation of existing structural steel as per the drawing package will be required.

Construction is expected to commence in early May, with substantial completion and in-service scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.

In addition, the company is continuing its construction of the Groundbirch Compressor Station on the NGTL project with its expected completion scheduled for later this year.