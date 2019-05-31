Making more childcare spaces available for families in Fort St. John

At Wiggles and Giggles, an emotion coach has introduced the children to a program called Tucker the Turtle to promote social skills, help the children learn and manage their emotions, and how to interact with others. The care facility also provides children with morning and afternoon snacks and also supplies lunch to children in need at no additional cost to parents.

“We’ve been trying to expand our current facility for the last five years and the funding from the Province made it possible for us to move forward with this growth,” said Adam Reaburn, owner, Wiggles and Giggles Group Daycare. “This facility is helping to fill some of the need in our community and we’re excited to help.”

Anne Roberts Young Elementary School Daycare will be operated by the YWCA. The School District 60 has ensured spaces at the centre will be held for children of employees from Fort St. John Regional Hospital located across the street. The partnership with Northern Health will help in recruiting and retaining health professionals.

“School District 60 has a long, successful history of innovative community partnerships, and the Board of Education is thrilled that the Province has provided capital support for a second daycare facility to be attached to our newest elementary school,” said Ida Campbell, board chair, School District 60. “The additional daycare spaces will help with recruitment and retention of community employees who require much-needed child care services. We are pleased to again work with the YMCA of Northern BC as licence holder.”

Under the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund, child care providers can apply at any time throughout the year under a new continuous application process.

According to the government as part of the Province’s Childcare BC plan, the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund is part of the commitment to provide B.C. families with access to affordable, quality child care when they want or need it. Since July 2018, the Province has funded more than 4,900 new licensed child care spaces through Childcare BC.

Investing in child care and early childhood education is a shared priority between the government and the BC Green caucus, and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement. More new spaces will be announced as projects are approved.

“Our partnership with the Peace River North School District fully recognizes, values and is proactive in ensuring that parents, families and children experience both a smooth connection and transition between child care and education. Fostering quality early learning is a value and goal that we are working collaboratively together to achieve.” Amanda Alexander, CEO, YMCA of Northern BC

