Manny Blu performs at Chance’s Casino with proceeds going to the Food Bank

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Country singer, Manny Blu was in town with the George Canyon, Hits after Hits tour featuring Doc Walker and Charlie Major.

Blu reached out as he wanted to do something to help the local community, so he performed an unplugged/ acoustic set during an intimate lunchtime concert presented by Just Jacks and Chances Casino with all proceeds raised going to the Salvation Army Food Bank.

$180 was raised from the concert and Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Salvation Army said, “The food bank is not funded by any ‘body’ and this is a great opportunity for donations to go back to the food bank that helps everyone in Fort St. John.”

In talking with Blu he said about the concert, “When it’s for a good cause, you always get up and do it.”

Tickets were $20 at the door and included a Buffet Lunch from Just Jacks, $20 towards slot play at Chances Casino, and an opportunity for a Meet & Greet with Manny Blu.

Blu, is a recent transplant to Nashville, who has wasted no time putting himself in the middle of Nashville’s music scene. Hockey, Golf and MMA were his loves. Blu worked hard for many years putting his efforts into MMA training and made his amateur debut on Oct 12, 2013. Blu emerged victorious, although walked away injured and requiring time to rest and recover. Being inspired by BB King during this time off from MMA, Blu learned to play the guitar and this was the beginning to the drastic change of his life.

Blu continues writing and performing throughout Canada, with influences such as John Mayer, Adam Levine, Jordan Davis, and Sam Hunt. With his debut E.P., Blu would find himself relocating to Nashville to work on his new record and build his career.