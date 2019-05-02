9.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 2, 2019
May is High Risk Driving month in BC

SURREY, B.C. – The B.C. RCMP are reminding drivers that May is identified as High Risk Driving month and police across BC are conducting enhanced enforcement to educate the driving public and target high risk driving behaviours.

With the beginning of increased traffic on BC roadways and more road users, there is a potential for an increase in collisions.

According to the RCMP, high-risk driving behaviours include, but are not limited to:

Excessive Speed;
Driving without Due Care and Attention;
Driving without Reasonable Consideration;
Use of Electronic Device while Driving;
Emailing or Texting while Driving;
Following too closely;
Ignoring traffic control devices;
Improper passing; and
Racing/Stunting.

According to provincial statistics, 117 people die, on average, every year in BC crashes involving high-risk driving. Injuries and death that result from high-risk driving behaviours can be prevented, and it all starts with the person behind the wheel.

Driving is a complex, divided attention task and there are several easy things drivers can do to reduce risk to themselves, their families and other motorists, says Cpl. Mike Halskov of BC RCMP Traffic ServicesFirst, slow down, obey speed limits, wear your seatbelt, drive defensively, drive sober and free of distractions.

The province-wide Light-Up the Highway campaign from May 17th to 19th, a one-day high risk driving blitz over the same weekend, and Saturday, May 18th is designated as National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day.

The RCMP share that driving is a privilege and BC is a leader when it comes to holding drivers accountable for their actions. Motorists can expect to see enhanced enforcement throughout the province during the month of May and beyond.

