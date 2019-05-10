McHappy Day 2019 huge success in Fort St John with over $16,000 raised

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John McDonald’s held McHappy Day on Wednesday, May 8, to raise funds for children’s charities.

According to Community Relations Representative, Joanne Kitney, this year the Fort St. John McDonald’s was able to raise a grand total of $16,355; 50 percent more than last year’s fundraiser.

Kitney attributes the large support of volunteers and the nice weather as being a factor of this year’s huge success.

“McHappy Day did very well. Fort St. John raised $16,355, so they did awesome. We had a lot of volunteers come out and I think the nice weather helped as we had people going through the drive-thru; it was very busy.”

With the $16,355 raised, 50 percent will go towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities, with the other 50 percent going towards the Fort St. John Child Development Centre; approximately $8,177 for each charity.

Kitney thanks the community for being very generous with the support and has plans to continue supporting local children’s charities next year through McHappy Day.