McHappy Day comes to Fort St John May 8

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tomorrow, May 8, is McHappy Day at McDonald’s locations across Canada and right here in Fort St. John.

The goal of McHappy Day is to raise funds to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and local children’s charities, such as the Child Development Centre.

Community Relations Representative, Joanne Kitney, says it’s easy to donate as $1.00 from every purchase of a Big Mac, Happy Meal or Hot McCafe beverage will go towards charity.

Kitney also says merchandise will be on sale as part of the McHappy Day Fundraiser.

“To donate, the easiest way is to come in and buy a Big Mac, a Happy Meal, or a hot McCafe Specialty beverage. $1.00 from those goes directly to support. We’ll also have merchandise on hand during the day that will be for sale. But the easiest way is to buy a Big Mac.”

According to Kitney, last year they were able to raise $4,300 to go towards the CDC, with $8,600 towards the Ronald McDonald Children’s Charities.

Kitney says the goal for this year is to raise more than last year’s amount raised.

McHappy Day will be taking place tomorrow at McDonald’s during regular operating hours.

For more information, you can visit the McDonald’s Canada website.