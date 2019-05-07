15.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
McHappy Day in Fort St. John. File photo
Home News McHappy Day comes to Fort St John May 8
News

McHappy Day comes to Fort St John May 8

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tomorrow, May 8, is McHappy Day at McDonald’s locations across Canada and right here in Fort St. John.

The goal of McHappy Day is to raise funds to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and local children’s charities, such as the Child Development Centre.

Community Relations Representative, Joanne Kitney, says it’s easy to donate as $1.00 from every purchase of a Big Mac, Happy Meal or Hot McCafe beverage will go towards charity.

Kitney also says merchandise will be on sale as part of the McHappy Day Fundraiser.

“To donate, the easiest way is to come in and buy a Big Mac, a Happy Meal, or a hot McCafe Specialty beverage. $1.00 from those goes directly to support. We’ll also have merchandise on hand during the day that will be for sale. But the easiest way is to buy a Big Mac.”

According to Kitney, last year they were able to raise $4,300 to go towards the CDC, with $8,600 towards the Ronald McDonald Children’s Charities.

Kitney says the goal for this year is to raise more than last year’s amount raised.

McHappy Day will be taking place tomorrow at McDonald’s during regular operating hours.

For more information, you can visit the McDonald’s Canada website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSaskatchewan carbon capture facility likely to fall short of annual target: CEO
Next articleLocal entrepreneurs finalists in the ThriveNorth Business Challenge Finals

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Fort St John holds open house for Downtown Action Plan

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John held an open house on Tuesday at the...
Read more
News

Local entrepreneurs finalists in the ThriveNorth Business Challenge Finals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local entrepreneurs are taking part in the ThriveNorth Business Challenge Finals. The ThriveNorth Business Challenge...
Read more
News

4th Annual Pride Walk – Remembering Stonewall 1969 – 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fourth Annual Pride Walk planning is underway and the Pride Society is welcoming...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

McHappy Day comes to Fort St John May 8

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tomorrow, May 8, is McHappy Day at McDonald's locations across Canada and right here in Fort St. John. The goal...

Saskatchewan carbon capture facility likely to fall short of annual target:...

Local racer down in Boise, Idaho for NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor...

4th Annual Pride Walk – Remembering Stonewall 1969 – 2019

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.