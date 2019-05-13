13.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, May 13, 2019
Mile 62 fire brings community together
News

Mile 62 fire brings community together

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – When Chuck Fowler received the call from his mother that their property was on fire he travelled from Mile 58 to do what he could to help.

Arriving on the scene, Fowler phoned Enbridge and P&G to advise them of the situation as their line was close. They would then call 911 as they knew they were not in Charlie Lakes Fire District.

Trying to find people with water trucks they managed to locate a Vac truck. and started fighting the perimeter of the fire. There was a hoe that was also used to attack the fire as they could not get into the big part of the fire shared Fowler.

Fowler goes on to say they tried to contact all residents to move their equipment. “By the grace of God, the fire went on a bit of an angle,” said Fowler “That managed to go between a dump structure and the home on 252 Road.”

Fowler went on to say “For whatever reason, the fire angled and went away from the home and saved the residents tank truck.”

The fire was reported to start at approximately 3:30 pm, Fowler commends the Forestry’s response time as he said the Bomber was in the air with 10-15 men on site within 40 minutes. “We were grateful,” said Fowler.

5-6 Hectares of land were extinguished and controlled and nobody was hurt all within 5 hours which makes a good news story out of a bad news story shared Fowler.

To read more on the fire; CLICK HERE  

Tracy Teves
