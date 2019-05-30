Minimum Wage to increase June 1st, 2019

VICTORIA, B.C. – Effective June 1, 2019, the hourly minimum wage will increase to $13.85 from $12.65, as there will be an increase in the minimum wage rates for liquor servers, resident caretakers and live-in camp leaders.

According to the government, these regular increased to minimum wages help to make life more affordable.

Effective June 1;

general minimum wage will increase by 9.5% to $13.85 per hour, an increase of $1.20 per hour.

liquor server minimum wage will increase 11.4% to $12.70 per hour, an increase of $1.30 per hour.

resident caretaker minimum wage, per month, will increase by 9.5% to $831.45 for those who manage nine to 60 units (+ $33.32/unit), or $2,832.11 for 61 or more units.

Live-in camp leader minimum wage, per day, will increase by 9.5% to $110.87.

The government shares, this June 1st, 2019, payment will be the second of four annual increases that will take place on June 1 of each year. The general minimum wage last year increased from $11.35.

As for the minimum piece rates for those who hand-harvest crops increased also increased by 11.5% in January 2019.

A result of recommendations from the independent Fair Wages Commission, established in 2017 to advise the government on an approach to raising provincial minimum wages with increases that are regular, measured and predictable. By June 2021, B.C.’s general minimum wage will reach at least $15.20 per hour and the lower liquor server wage will be eliminated.

According to the government, establishing a pathway to a minimum wage of at least $15 per hour is a shared priority between the government and the BC Green Party caucus and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

Questions about rights as an employee or obligations as an employer, contact the Employment Standards Branch multi-lingual phone service: 1-833-236-3700