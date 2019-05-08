18 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
News

Ministry of Ag says it's important for farmers to register with the Premises ID Program

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture is reminding farmers of the importance of registering with the Premises ID Program.

The Government says the Premises ID Program, a pillar of Canada’s national traceability system, is one tool that farmers and ranchers can use to prepare for the unexpected.

Minister of Agriculture,  Lana Popham, says traceability programs like Premises ID have proven to be an invaluable resource in reconnecting farmers with their livestock following a natural disaster, adding that it is important to register in order to protect your livestock and business.

“Wildfires and flooding have become a devastating annual occurrence in many B.C. communities. Traceability programs like Premises ID have proven to be an invaluable resource in reconnecting farmers with their livestock during and after a natural disaster. It’s important for ranchers and livestock producers to register their premises to protect their animals and their businesses.”

According to the Government, during the last two wildfire seasons, the Premises ID Program helped more than 130 livestock owners, in evacuation zones, access their ranches to care for their livestock.

For more information on the Premises ID Program, you can visit the Government of B.C.’s website.

