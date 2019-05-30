18.2 C
A photo of the man believed missing near Hudson's Hope - Facebook
NewsRegional

Missing person believed to have been swept away in Peace River near Hudson’s Hope

Avatar Adam Reaburn
HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Emergency crews are searching for a missing man after he was swept away by the strong current of the Peace River.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP were called to a location near the Peace Canyon Bridge after reports that a male had fallen into the river.  The Hudson’s Hope RCMP immediately started the search with help from the Hudson’s Hope Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance and North Peace Search and Rescue.

The search was called off on Wednesday night due to darkness and resumed early Thursday.  On top of searching by ground and water, an aircraft was being used to assist in locating the male.

According to social media posts, the missing person was working in the Hudson’s Hope area and had gone fishing with two other friends when he went missing.

The RCMP have not released a description of the missing person.

If you have any information, contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at (250) 783-5241.

