21.1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies. Supplied photo.
Home Opinion MLA Dan Davies - Weekly Column - Horgan’s failed court appeals
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Horgan’s failed court appeals

Avatar Dan Davies
Advertisement

Premier John Horgan suffered a rather humiliating defeat last week when B.C.’s Court of Appeal dismissed the NDP’s bid to restrict oil shipments from Alberta.

In the unanimous ruling, a panel of five judges confirmed what Horgan had been told from the very beginning. The federal government has exclusive jurisdiction over the shipment of oil through the Trans Mountain pipeline according to the Canadian constitution. When the NDP first took office in 2017, provincial government lawyers quickly informed the newly minted premier of this simple fact.

Ignoring his own legal advice, Horgan pressed his doomed court case in order to please the
environmental wing of the NDP and provide comfort to his Green Party partners. All of this was done at taxpayer’s expense, and it seems that we will continue to fork over even more money as Horgan swears to take the matter all the way to the Supreme Court.

But given the rather straightforward ruling last week, Horgan’s Supreme Court appeal is destined to crash and burn. In the coming weeks, Horgan will suffer another serious blow when the federal government is expected to announce it will proceed with construction of the pipeline after further consultations with First Nations are concluded. All of this court intrigue ignores the fact that B.C. and Alberta enjoys the strongest two-way trade relationship in the country.

A recent report from the B.C. Business Council reveals that British Columbia buys some $2.6 billion in oil and gas from Alberta annually, while Alberta spends about $2.2 billion purchasing natural gas from B.C.

In fact, B.C. exports more merchandise to Alberta than it does to China. Similarly Alberta exports more to B.C. than it does to all of Asia.

What makes the situation even more ridiculous is the NDP launching a second court action (the first one failed) to challenge Alberta’s turn-off-the taps legislation. So on the one-hand, Horgan is appealing to the nation’s top court to halt more oil shipments from Alberta, and on the other he wants to ensure B.C. gets all the oil and gas we need.

No wonder no court in the land takes Horgan and the NDP seriously.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North
Previous articleHair raising results from Annual Bluey Day Fundraiser
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

RECENT STORIES

Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – The NDPs labour reforms

Dan Davies -
The NDP portrays themselves as champions of working people, but recently we’ve seen the facade lifted as they faltered...
Read more
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Support for the resource sector

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report There’s no denying that the Liberal government’s anti-energy policies and legislation have ruined Canada’s reputation as a...
Read more
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Forestry bill based on ideology

Dan Davies -
Nothing carves the heart out of a small community like closure of the town’s largest employer. It happened in Quesnel...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

TC Energy selling stake in Northern Courier pipeline to AIMCo for...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - TC Energy Corp. has signed a deal to sell an 85 percent stake in its Northern Courier Pipeline to Alberta Investment...

Proclamations for the City of Fort St. John

Taylor Motor Speedway holds Season Opener with Viper Innovation Bomber Invitational

Happy Helmet Bike Rodeo

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.