More snow expected this weekend for Fort St John and North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John and the North Peace is expected to see more snow this weekend, after receiving several centimetres overnight into Friday.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lundquist, while snow in May comes as a surprise to some, it is not uncommon to our region. But he does say that having the cold temperature and snow at the same time is rare for this time of year.

“Snow in May is not impossible in the Peace, this is not a record really yet. The temperature isn’t really a record even though it’s -5ºC. To have it that cold and snowy is what really peaked my eyebrows today. I’d say the two together are somewhat rare for the area.”

Lundquist says we can expect to see another 5 cm of snow overnight Friday and into Saturday, along with some snow expected for Sunday. Then on Monday, he says we can expect to see temperatures gradually increase to above seasonal throughout the week.

YRB is advising drivers to adjust to the weather conditions and to take your time when travelling.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit DriveBC.ca.