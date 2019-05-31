Motorcycle accidents on the rise in the Peace Region

CHETWYND, B.C. – Two motorcycle accidents have been attended to by emergency services within a span of 24 hours following two other motorcycle accidents that took place last week in Fort St. John.

The first accident taking place in Chetwynd was Thursday, May, 30th, 2019 on the Chetwynd East Pine Hill at 1:30 PM. It was reported the motorcyclist lost control on a corner and received minor injuries.

The second accident took place Friday, May 31, 2019, on Jackfish Lake Road at 12:30 am when a motorcyclist struck a moose and was reported as seriously injured and immediately transferred to the Chetwynd General Hospital.

Two separate motor vehicle collisions in Fort St. John involving motorcyclists took place the afternoon of Saturday, May 25th and the evening of May 25th.

According to ICBC, the peak of motorcycle crashes in B.C. happen in the summer as warmer weather and conditions bring more riders onto the road. Six out of ten crashes involving a motorcycle in B.C. happen at an intersection. Driver distraction and drivers who fail to yield are the top factors in car crashes with motorcycles reported the police. (2011-2015 police data).

ICBC shares the following tips to prevent a crash with a motorcycle;