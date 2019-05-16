11 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Mower Mayhem is this weekend in Taylor.
Sports

Mower Mayhem Race this weekend in Taylor

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mower Mayhem Racing is gearing up for Mower Mayhem taking place over the Victoria Day Long Weekend in Taylor.

According to event organizers, Friday evening, May 17, will be a race mower show and shine starting at 6:00 p.m. with dinner at 7:00 p.m.; dinner is $20.00 per plate.

Then on Saturday, May 18, gates open at noon with the Mayhem Cup Race starting at 1:00 p.m.

Organizers say the Mayhem Cup is four events featuring tractor pulls, drag races, oval races and x-country racing. The winner will be crowned the Mayhem Cup Champion.

Then on Sunday, May 19, gates open at noon with lawn tractor pulls taking place at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday is also opening day for the first race of the Ford Maintenance race series. The Ford Maintenance series is five races taking place throughout the summer featuring stock, junior stock, stock improved, pro-stock and modified.

The Peace Country Outlaw Mini Sprints racing will be taking place both Saturday and Sunday.

Admission to Mower Mayhem is $5.00 per person.

Mower Mayhem takes place this weekend, May 17 to the 19, at the Mower Mayhem Oval on Johnson Road, south of Taylor.

For more information, you can visit Mower Mayhem Racing’s Facebook page.

Scott Brooks
