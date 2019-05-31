21.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 30, 2019
MP Bob Zimmer; Official portrait.
News

MP Bob Zimmer concerned over intended purpose of Bill C-71

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Federal Liberal Government has passed its firearm legislation, Bill C-71, through the Senate on Tuesday night.

According to the Government, the Bill, which oversees background checks and gun sale records, aims to reduce and deal with gun violence across the Country.

Local Conservative MP, Bob Zimmer, says while he supports background checks for gun owners, he has concerns that this bill will not be used for its intended purpose for keeping guns out of the hands of criminals but instead targets law-abiding owners.

“It’s got its challenges and the whole C-71 is a document that was supposed to be written to combat gangs and guns in our cities but gangs isn’t even mentioned in the legislation and it reestablishes a back door registry, a front door registry and makes many changes to add red tape to lawful firearm owners.”

According to Zimmer, the Liberal Government treats all gun owners as criminals and does not seem to recognize the fact that many gun owners are law-abiding citizens.

“Lawful firearm owners are some of the most law-abiding citizens we have in our country. It’s like the Liberal side doesn’t understand that and treats anybody with a firearm as though they are a criminal.”

Zimmer says he will have to wait and see where this bill goes but feels that C-71 is aimed at the wrong people.

“We’ll see where it goes. It’s just that I think C-71 is just, again, aimed at the wrong people.”

Bill C-71 is now awaiting Royal Assent and approval by the Govern General before it becomes law.

Scott Brooks
