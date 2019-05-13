MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – BC Wildlife Federation’s AGM

Bob’s Weekly Report

I was honoured to be able to attend the BC Wildlife Federation’s Annual General Meeting and Conference in Fort St. John on May 10 and speak about the proposed caribou closure agreements and Bill C-71, the Liberal Firearms Bill.

It was great to see so many familiar faces and to get a chance to provide an update on these important files for the region. On top of many people’s minds in attendance was an exchange between my colleague MP Tony Clement and Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair during Question Period just the day before.

During Question Period, Mr. Clement revealed very troubling information about alleged plans for the Liberal Government to implement firearms bans through an Order in Council this summer. Even more troubling was that Minister Blair did not deny the allegations when answering the question.

A spokesperson for Minister Blair was later quoted in the Huffington Post as saying that “no decision had been taken”. Again, not a firm denial.

These allegations come just weeks after Minister Blair himself released a report which made clear that Canadians have no interest in a blanket firearms ban. In fact, of the over 134,000 online questionnaires that were completed as part of the report, 78 percent said that they wanted the government to focus their efforts on limiting illicit handguns.

It is time for the Liberal government to end the needless and continued targeting of Canada’s lawful firearms owners and focus on measures that actually take firearms out of the hands of criminals.

As it has been pointed out by experts, a blanket firearms ban will do nothing to curb gun violence and will only make criminals out of firearms owners who already follow the law.

I know many within the outdoor community are concerned about these allegations. Rest assured, I will be following this closely and will continue to vigorously defend the rights of our highly-vetted law-abiding firearms owners.

I also want to thank groups like the Canadian Shooting Sports Association and the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights for their continued hard work in support and in defence of Canada’s lawful firearms owners.