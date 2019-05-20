11 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Opinion MP Bob Zimmer - Weekly Report - Support for the resource sector
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Support for the resource sector

Avatar Bob Zimmer
Advertisement

Bob’s Weekly Report

There’s no denying that the Liberal government’s anti-energy policies and legislation have ruined Canada’s reputation as a stable, fair, predictable destination for energy investment.

More than 115,000 oil and gas jobs have already been lost under this government, and another 12,500 are expected to be lost this year.

We’ve become a country of ‘no’, and it’s our resource sector workers who are paying the price.

In a recent speech Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer outlined how a Conservative government would return Canada to a country of ‘yes’.

It includes cancelling the federal carbon tax, repealing anti-pipeline Bill C-69, ending the ban on shipping traffic in British Columbia, establishing clear timelines for regulatory approvals, banning foreign funded advocacy groups from using the approval process to block energy projects, and asserting federal jurisdiction when necessary.

Also announced was Mr. Scheer’s intention to pursue an energy corridor as Prime Minister, an idea that I have strongly supported for many years.

Establishing an energy corridor would mean new projects wouldn’t have to always start at the beginning of the review process. Consultations with Indigenous Canadians, provinces and municipalities would have already taken place and any questions related to environmental issues would have been dealt with.

This would mean new projects would be able to get started faster, with minimal environmental impact, and would allow for more certainty in the energy sector.

An energy corridor would also help our country move towards becoming energy independent. We have more than enough oil – not only to displace imports from rogue states – but to put an end to all foreign oil imports once and for all.

Canada’s energy sector produces some of the most environmentally and socially responsible oil and gas in the world. It is time we stand firmly behind our energy workers and their families.

This is also part of Mr. Scheer’s vision: A Canada fueled exclusively by Canadians by 2030.

I’m proud to be part of a team that puts Canada and the environmental and economic interests of Canadians first and I look forward to working with Mr. Scheer to implement these important initiatives.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Bob Zimmer
Previous articleCarbon tax, desk thumping on agenda in upcoming Alberta legislature session
Next articleBlizzard Bicycle Club holds King of Spring Race and 16 km Time Trial

RECENT STORIES

Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Forestry bill based on ideology

Dan Davies -
Nothing carves the heart out of a small community like closure of the town’s largest employer. It happened in Quesnel...
Read more
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – BC Wildlife Federation’s AGM

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report   I was honoured to be able to attend the BC Wildlife Federation’s Annual General Meeting and Conference...
Read more
Opinion

Opinion Editorial: Mayor Lori Ackerman Calls for Collaborative Approach in Discussion with Key Climate Litigation Advocate

Lori Ackerman -
Today, I and other local officials of the Resource Municipalities Coalition sat down with Andrew Gage at the North...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Carbon tax, desk thumping on agenda in upcoming Alberta legislature session

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's government heads to the legislature this week to make noise with an ambitious legislative agenda while trying...

RCMP seek public’s assistance in relation to old Peace River Haven...

Report highlights utility failures in biggest US gas leak

City of Fort St John raises flag in honour of Pride...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.