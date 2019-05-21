18.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A group photo of the participants in from the 2018 MS Walk. Supplied photo
Home Sports MS Society Fundraiser Night and Walk this weekend in Fort St. John
Sports

MS Society Fundraiser Night and Walk this weekend in Fort St. John

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 MS Walk is taking place this Sunday, with a kick-off event happening on Friday, May 24.

Board member of the Fort St. John MS Society Branch and event organizer, Sherri Mytopher, says a Burger, Beverage, and Silent Auction will be taking place on Friday night at Casey’s Pub to further help raise funds for MS Research.

“We have our kick-off event, and that’s Friday at Casey’s Pub. We have a Burger, Beverage, and Silent Auction. There’s lots of good prizes; the community has been so supportive in donating items for the Silent Auction for such a good cause.”

Then on Sunday, is the MS Walk taking place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

According to Mytopher, the Fort St. John MS Walk started in 2017 and is now in its third year, just raising around $52,000 so far.

“The first year, we raised just around $17,000 and then the second year, we just raised just around $35,000, so we double our fundraising amount which was really great and more people came out too.”

Mytopher says this year’s fundraising goal is to raise $35,000.

Funds raised will be used in accelerating the pace of MS breakthroughs and empower people with MS to live their lives to the fullest.

The Burger, Beverage, and Silent Auction takes place Friday, May 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Casey’s Pub, with the MS Walk taking place on  Sunday, May 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For tickets and information, you can phone or text Sherri at 250-263-8058, or email [email protected].

To register for the Walk, you can visit the Fort St. John MS Walk website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSalvation Army gets a modern face lift
Next articleKillbillies to host Home Bout this Saturday at North Peace Arena

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Killbillies to host Home Bout this Saturday at North Peace Arena

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Killbillies will be hosting a Home Bout this Saturday, May...
Read more
Sports

Tomorrow is the last day to register for 2019 Energetic Amazing Race

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tomorrow, May 22, is the last day to register for the 2019 Energetic Amazing...
Read more
Sports

Weekend full of fun and excitement at 2019 Mower Mayhem

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a weekend full of fun and excitement at the 2019 edition of...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Schedule for the Let’s Talk 100 Street Design Charrette Released

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, BC – The schedule for the 5-day Design Charrette will be held June 11 through 15. This collaborative process includes all...

Update on the Town of High Level

Regulator investigating high gas prices in B.C. has power to examine...

Alberta legislature session to begin under new Premier Jason Kenney

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.