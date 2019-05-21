MS Society Fundraiser Night and Walk this weekend in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 MS Walk is taking place this Sunday, with a kick-off event happening on Friday, May 24.

Board member of the Fort St. John MS Society Branch and event organizer, Sherri Mytopher, says a Burger, Beverage, and Silent Auction will be taking place on Friday night at Casey’s Pub to further help raise funds for MS Research.

“We have our kick-off event, and that’s Friday at Casey’s Pub. We have a Burger, Beverage, and Silent Auction. There’s lots of good prizes; the community has been so supportive in donating items for the Silent Auction for such a good cause.”

Then on Sunday, is the MS Walk taking place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

According to Mytopher, the Fort St. John MS Walk started in 2017 and is now in its third year, just raising around $52,000 so far.

“The first year, we raised just around $17,000 and then the second year, we just raised just around $35,000, so we double our fundraising amount which was really great and more people came out too.”

Mytopher says this year’s fundraising goal is to raise $35,000.

Funds raised will be used in accelerating the pace of MS breakthroughs and empower people with MS to live their lives to the fullest.

The Burger, Beverage, and Silent Auction takes place Friday, May 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Casey’s Pub, with the MS Walk taking place on Sunday, May 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For tickets and information, you can phone or text Sherri at 250-263-8058, or email [email protected].

To register for the Walk, you can visit the Fort St. John MS Walk website.