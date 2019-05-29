28 C
A group photo of the participants in from the 2018 MS Walk. Supplied photo
MS Society raises over $25,000 from MS Walk and Silent Auction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John MS Society held its Burger, Beverage, and Silent Auction and MS Walk over this past weekend.

On Saturday, May 25, a Burger, Beverage, and Silent Auction was held at Casey’s Pub as a way to kick off the Walk and to raise additional funds for MS Research.

Then on Sunday, May 26, the MS Walk was held at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

While funds are still coming in, and a total amount has yet to be confirmed, Sherri Mytopher, Board member of the Fort St. John MS Society Branch, says it is safe to say that they were able to raise over $25,000.

Mytopher thanks the community for their generosity and continued support for MS Awareness Month and for donating to Multiple Sclerosis research.

