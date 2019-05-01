0.5 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo Credit Coastal GasLink - Pipeline Project
Home News National Energy Board to hold oral summary argument regarding jurisdiction over the...
News

National Energy Board to hold oral summary argument regarding jurisdiction over the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

CALGARY, AB – The National Energy Board (NEB) will hold oral summary for the final oral argument and reply of Coastal Gas Link and intervenors on May 2nd and 3rd.

Starting at 9 a.m. on May 2 and 3, 2019 in the Board’s hearing room, which is located at:

2nd Floor
517 Tenth Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta

The oral summary argument is open to the public to attend. Anyone entering the hearing room will be required to sign-in at the door. Upon doing so, each attendee will be provided with a lanyard that must be worn at all times.

The NEB has been taking steps through a process determined in December 2018.

The issue presented to the board is the jurisdiction of the Coastal Gas Link Pipeline.

After the board received applications filed by B.C. resident Michael Sawyer, who worked two decades in Alberta as an environmental consultant in the oil and gas sector argued that Coastal GasLink should have faced a federal environmental review instead of a provincial one.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline will bring natural gas from Northeast B.C. to Kitimat, where it will be processed and shipped to Asian markets through Shell’s LNG Canada project.

$6.2 billion will be invested in the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleBetween the Sheets opens this weekend
Next articleFirst FSJ Farmers Market of the Season in new location

RECENT STORIES

News

District of Taylor awards tender contract for new public works shop

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, District of Taylor Council was presented with...
Read more
News

First FSJ Farmers Market of the Season in new location

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. - The Farmers Market is starting up again this Saturday, May 4th with many local vendors...
Read more
News

Between the Sheets opens this weekend

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Stage North Theatre Society presents their performance of Between the Sheets at the North...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fivestar Academy Boxers take part in 2019 Super Channel Championships

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fivestar Academy Boxers Brayden Sims and Lincoln Pomeroy, along with Coach Justin Donally, were in Victoria from April 23...

North Star Bus Services is making progress

​New campaign focused on Speed, by ICBC

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.