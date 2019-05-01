National Energy Board to hold oral summary argument regarding jurisdiction over the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project

CALGARY, AB – The National Energy Board (NEB) will hold oral summary for the final oral argument and reply of Coastal Gas Link and intervenors on May 2nd and 3rd.

Starting at 9 a.m. on May 2 and 3, 2019 in the Board’s hearing room, which is located at:

2nd Floor

517 Tenth Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta

The oral summary argument is open to the public to attend. Anyone entering the hearing room will be required to sign-in at the door. Upon doing so, each attendee will be provided with a lanyard that must be worn at all times.

The NEB has been taking steps through a process determined in December 2018.

The issue presented to the board is the jurisdiction of the Coastal Gas Link Pipeline.

After the board received applications filed by B.C. resident Michael Sawyer, who worked two decades in Alberta as an environmental consultant in the oil and gas sector argued that Coastal GasLink should have faced a federal environmental review instead of a provincial one.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline will bring natural gas from Northeast B.C. to Kitimat, where it will be processed and shipped to Asian markets through Shell’s LNG Canada project.

$6.2 billion will be invested in the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.