NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers looking for new Assistant Coach and Trainer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are looking to fill a couple of positions for the 2019-2020 season.

Up for grabs is the positions of Assistant Coach and Trainer.

According to the Trackers organization, the requirements for being Assistant Coach include:

Having a Development 1 Coaching Certificate

A criminal background check

Having certifications in Respect in Sport and Concussion Awareness Training Tools

The requirements for being Trainer include:

Having a criminal background check

Having certifications in Respect in Sport and Concussion Awareness Training Tools

Certifications in standard in First Aid and CPR Training

The deadline to apply for these positions is May 31, 2019.

If you are interested in applying, you can contact Dave Burridge at 778-256-2634, email [email protected] or Sheldon Steele at 250-261-0674, email [email protected].