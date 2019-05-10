20 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 10, 2019
The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were honoured as part of a pregame ceremony at the Coy Cup on Thursday. The Trackers claimed the top title at the 2019 Provincials. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers looking for new Assistant Coach and Trainer

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are looking to fill a couple of positions for the 2019-2020 season.

Up for grabs is the positions of Assistant Coach and Trainer.

According to the Trackers organization, the requirements for being Assistant Coach include:

  • Having a Development 1 Coaching Certificate
  • A criminal background check
  • Having certifications in Respect in Sport and Concussion Awareness Training Tools

The requirements for being Trainer include:

  • Having a criminal background check
  • Having certifications in Respect in Sport and Concussion Awareness Training Tools
  • Certifications in standard in First Aid and CPR Training

The deadline to apply for these positions is May 31, 2019.

If you are interested in applying, you can contact Dave Burridge at 778-256-2634, email [email protected] or Sheldon Steele at 250-261-0674, email [email protected].

