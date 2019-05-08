New Totem Archery Club holds 3D Indoor Tournament on weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The New Totem Archery Club held their 3D Indoor Tournament on May 4 and 5 at the Taylor Ice Centre.

Graham Goertzen, of the New Totem Archery Club, says the Tournament went well despite the fact of not having as many participants as they had hoped with 58 taking part in the event.

“The Tournament went well. We certainly didn’t have as many people as we would’ve hoped for, we had about 58 shooters and we were hoping for closer to 100.”

Goertzen attributes the lower participation rate as the indoor season typically wraps up in April since people begin to think about outdoor activities starting in May.

“I think it’s too late in the season, to be honest with you. Our indoor season usually runs out about the middle of April. So if we have an indoor event at the beginning of May, people have already switched over to outdoor archery mode in their minds and so because it’s May, there are other things you could do outside whereas in March there is nothing to do outside so you might as well go shoot your bow.”

Goertzen says, for the Tournament, they had a shooting line with various targets set up from six yards for the children and up to 50 yards for the adults.

Up next, the Archery Club will be hosting a 3D Outdoor Tournament on June 8 and 9 at the Outdoor Range on Jones Sub Division Road, north of Fort St. John.

Pricing for the Outdoor Tournament is $50.00 for adults, $20.00 for juniors, and $15.00 for cubs and peewees. The family fee is $110.00.

For more information, you can visit the New Totem Archery Club’s website.